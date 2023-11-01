Washburn soccer garner big MIAA honors

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The regular season MIAA champions were tough to beat this season with a 15-2-1 record and they’re receiving recognition.

Head coach Davy Phillips was named Coach of the Year for the first time at Washburn after winning his first and the programs second MIAA Regular Season Championship with a 9-1-1 record in conference play for the No. 8 team in the country. And, their 15 wins on the season tied a program record.

Jordan Tenpas was named the Defensive Player of the Year, Raegan Wells was named Goalkeeper of the Year and Washburn Rural alum Mackinly Rohn was named Co-Freshman of the Year.

Wells, Tenpas, Washburn Rural alum Belle Kennedy and Khloe Schuckman were all named All-MIAA First Team selections. Vivi Soto and Mackinly Rohn were All-MIAA Second Team selections, along with Taylor Bockover being selected to the All-MIAA Third Team. Not to mention, Ana Muruzabal and Josie Boyle were named All-MIAA Honorable Mentions.

According to Washburn Athletics, Wells’ First Team selection was the first of her career and the Goalkeeper of the Year honors was the first of career as well. It’s the fourth time overall that Wells has been an All-MIAA selection. Wells started and played in all 18 games for a total of 1,575 minutes, the most on the team. Wells set a career best mark allowing just .51 goals per match and had a .820 save percentage. She recorded 10 solo shutouts and combined for an eleventh.

Tenpas earned DPOY and a first team selection in her first season as an Ichabod. Tenpas played 1,190 minutes on the year and played in 14 matches, starting all 14.

Rohn was tied for the conference lead with seven assists. She added three goals with one game winner for 13 points on the year, third on the squad. Rohn played all 18 matches making 16 starts and played 1,037 minutes. Her seven assists are the second most in a season by a Washburn freshman in program history.

Schuckman earned first team All-MIAA honors for a second straight season as a forward and earns all-conference honors for a third straight season to begin her career. Schuckman played and started in all 18 matches playing 1,195 minutes overall. She was second on the team in goals and assists with six goals and a career-high four assists on the year for 16 points. She led the Ichabods with 38 shots and had four match winning goals.

Kennedy started all 18 matches and playing 1,090 total minutes. She earns all-conference recognition for the second straight season to begin her career. Kennedy scored five total points with two goals and one assist. She also helped the Ichabods to 11 shutouts on the year and was third in shots with 23.

Soto is a member of the all-conference teams for a second straight season as a midfielder. She played in 17 matches and started in all 17 playing 1,060 minutes. She was third on the team with five goals and added two assists for a career high 12 points on the season.

Bockover played and started in all 18 matches for a total of 1,193 minutes, fourth most on the team and second most among defenders. She helped the Ichabods ring up 11 shutouts on the year. Her third team selection is the first of her career.

Muruzabal played in 17 matches all off the bench but led the Ichabods in goals with seven and in points with 17 as she added three assists. She netted one game winning goal in her 599 total minutes on the field. Her seven goals are tied for the fourth most by a junior in program history.

Boyle started and played in 13 matches logging 1,154 minutes. She earns all-conference honors for the first time in her career. Boyle scored one goal on the season.

