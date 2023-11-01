Washburn Rural High School to host Veterans Day program

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Rural High School is hosting a Veterans Day program.

Washburn Rural High School officials said they will host a Veterans Day program from 2:20 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7 in the Activities Center at Washburn Rural High School.

Officials with Washburn Rural High School indicated this is a student-led program organized by the Air Force JROTC, Band and Choir.

Washburn Rural High School officials said all community veterans are invited and encouraged to attend.

