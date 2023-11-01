Washburn Rural advances to State Semifinal after dramatic overtime win

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Junior Blues are now 18-1-0 on the season with their eyes on the prize.

Draden Chooncharoen scored the game-winning goal in overtime with the final, 2-1. The assist came from Devon Rustchmann with a cross pass in the box on the left side of the field and Chooncharoen buried it.

”I’ve been practicing that a little bit the last few practices so when it came in I knew I had to finish it and had a good feeling about it,” he said. “It was cool, I couldn’t breathe after it and a good amount of people fell on me so I was a little scared but it felt good.”

This isn’t the first time Rural has been in the state Final Four and 13 Sports asked what’s the secret recipe.

“It’s home field advantage and we don’t lose here very often so when things aren’t going well and to be in a place that they feel most comfortable helps,” Head coach Brian Hensyel said. “A lot of talented players over the years has helped but we kind of have a formula here on how we want to get it done. It’s been good enough to get us there a bunch of times but it’s been a while since we won one so we’re hoping we can change that this weekend.”

Washburn Rural will play on Friday at 6:30 against Shawnee Mission West at Hummer Sports Park in the State Semifinal.

