Tax collections drop in Kansas, corporate income tax totals bust estimates

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Despite nearly 92% more funds collected through corporate income taxes, total tax collections dropped for the month of October from the previous year in Kansas.

The Kansas Department of Revenue announced on Wednesday, Nov. 1, that the Sunflower State ended October with a total of $685.4 million collected through taxes. That is $29.1 million - 4.1% - below what was estimated. Total tax collections were down 7.4% from October 2022.

“But for the unusually high number of individual income tax refunds, the October total tax receipts would have surpassed the estimate,” said Secretary of Revenue Mark Burghart. “October refunds were $50.2 million more than in October 2022 and continue to reflect the influence of the SALT Parity Act, which presents a complicating variable in the revenue estimating process.”

KDOR noted that individual income tax collections tabbed in at $298.7 million, which is about $51.3 million - 14.7% - below the estimate. The total is also down 16.5% from the previous October.

Meanwhile, the Department said corporate income tax collections amassed $57.5 million, which is about $27.5 million - 91.7% - higher than what was estimated. The total is up 77.2% from October 2022.

As for combined retail sales and compensating use tax receipts, KDOR said the State collected $306 million, which is about $4 million - 1.3% - below the estimate. The number is also down $15.7 million - 4.9% - from the previous October.

