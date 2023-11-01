Shooting incident on Halloween sends Osage City man to Topeka hospital

OSAGE CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - An investigation has been opened after an Osage City man was taken to a Topeka hospital with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Osage City Police Department says that just after 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31, law enforcement officials were called to a home in the 300 block of Withrow St. with reports of a shooting incident.

The caller had told dispatchers he had suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound. First responders said they arrived to find the 53-year-old man who was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka.

OCPD noted that the gunshot wound does appear to be self-inflicted, however, the incident remains under investigation. There is no threat to the public associated with the incident.

As of 11:53 a.m. on Wednesday, OCPD said it had not been made aware of the victim’s medical condition.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.