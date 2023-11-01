Shooting incident on Halloween sends Osage City man to Topeka hospital

Believed to be self-inflicted
FILE
FILE(Seluryar / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSAGE CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - An investigation has been opened after an Osage City man was taken to a Topeka hospital with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Osage City Police Department says that just after 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31, law enforcement officials were called to a home in the 300 block of Withrow St. with reports of a shooting incident.

The caller had told dispatchers he had suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound. First responders said they arrived to find the 53-year-old man who was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka.

OCPD noted that the gunshot wound does appear to be self-inflicted, however, the incident remains under investigation. There is no threat to the public associated with the incident.

As of 11:53 a.m. on Wednesday, OCPD said it had not been made aware of the victim’s medical condition.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Lester
One arrested in connection to fatal North Topeka collision now dubbed homicide
Topeka West High School
15-year-old arrested after alleged threats of school shooting in Topeka
FILE
Halloween events around Northeast Kansas
Police investigate a crash in North Topeka on Oct. 30, 2023.
One dead following afternoon collision in North Topeka
The Hotel Topeka purchase has been finalized at just over $7.6 million.
Topeka Development Corporation retains ownership of Hotel Topeka

Latest News

Midday in Kansas
Midday in Kansas
FILE
Investigators search for those behind $18K Manhattan car wash break-in
Scooter's Coffee has revealed its holiday menu.
Scooter’s Coffee reveals holiday menu
FILE
School districts urged to background check employees following recent report