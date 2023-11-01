Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office accepting applications for Citizens Academy

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications for the 2024 Sheriff’s Office Citizens Academy.

Officials said Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said the 10-week program is an opportunity for Shawnee County citizens to learn more about the daily operations within the Sheriff’s Office. The Citizens Academy is set to begin on Wednesday, Jan. 10 and will be held every Wednesday evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Law Enforcement Center located at 320 South Kansas Ave. in Topeka, Kan.

Officials with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office indicated the purpose of the Citizens Academy is to help develop positive relations between the Sheriff’s Office and the community through education and communication. The Citizens Academy courses will include Traffic Enforcement/Patrol Operations, K9 Unit, Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team, Crisis Negotiation, Criminal Investigation, Crime Scene Investigation, Use of Force and more.

Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office officials said any citizen who is 18 years of age or older with no criminal record interested in Law Enforcement and with a desire to learn more about the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is encouraged to apply. Class size is limited.

Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office officials indicated applications will be accepted through December 6, 2023. Applications may be picked up at the Sheriff’s Office or printed from their website.

For questions or more information, please contact Deputy Shayna Anderson at shayna.anderson@snco.us.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

