Shawnee city manager put on administrative leave

SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - Shawnee city manager Doug Gerber has been put on administrative leave.

The Shawnee City Council met Wednesday night for more than two hours in a closed session for a personnel matter.

After coming out of the executive session, the City Council announced that Gerber had been placed on administrative leave and scheduled another special meeting Monday.

That Monday meeting provides the City Council an opportunity to appoint an interim city manager to the position.

