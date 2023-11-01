Seaman volleyball players excited to have names etched in school history

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A state title is a sweet feeling but to accomplish the first one in school history is even more sweet.

A team that finished the season at 38-6 and 5-0 in the state tournament, it was a group that wanted everyone to succeed and didn’t care who got the credit.

Junior Maegan Mills was recently named the UKC Conference Player of the Year for the second straight season, and First Team selection. She was also named to the All-State Tournament team too. Brooklyn Gormley was the other First Team selection in the UKC. Taylin Stallbaumer and Campbell Chabot were named UKC Second Team selections. Ava Esser was honorable mention along with Kinley Wilhelm.

After defeating the previous state champions in St. Thomas Aquinas, it was nice to see it all come together in the end.

”I mean it’s really cool,” Mills said. “My sister was a state champion once here and I kind of wanted to win one before I left too and it was really nice to have name by that first ever state champion title.”

“It’s good to come out on a high,” Stallbaumer said. “The seasons in the past when we ended our volleyball seasons and we’ve all been crying and felt disappointed but this year, it was a good feeling to have. When we were on the floor, it was nice to have the whole team huddled around you and that excited feeling, that’s the feeling I won’t forget.”

Stallbaumer will now transition into basketball here soon and wants to use this win as motivation for a strong basketball team.

“It’s good to see that we can actually do it and to have that feeling of doing it again for basketball is something that we’ll be getting this season,” Stallbaumer said.

As Mills as one more year as a Viking, a good nucleus is back which excites them for next year.

“The goal is that we can do it again, we can repeat next year because we have the majority of people coming back and coming back stronger and we’re ready to take on that challenge again,” Mills said.

