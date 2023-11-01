Scooter’s Coffee reveals holiday menu

Scooter's Coffee has revealed its holiday menu.
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Scooter’s Coffee has revealed its holiday menu.

Scooter’s Coffee officials said the Scooter’s Coffee Holiday Menu offerings and exclusive gift ideas will help spread cheer and kindle the spirit of love throughout the holidays.

Scooter’s Coffee officials indicated from refreshing peppermint to silky praline, savor the decadence of the season with drinks and treats that are festive and full of flavor to make the holidays bright and merry.

The holiday menu beverages include the Peppermint Mocha, Praline Caramelicious, Sugar Cookie Latte and Hot Chocolate.

According to Scooter’s Coffee officials, the Peppermint Mocha is a delicious fusion of flavors. This mocha latte combines the best of winter in a cup. Deep, dark espresso is mixed with chocolate, steamed milk and a kick of peppermint. It’s topped with whipped cream, drizzled chocolate and a sprinkle of peppermint chips.

The Praline Caramelicious is flavors of warm, brown sugary pecans mixed with world-class espresso, milk and smooth caramel for a treat that’s perfectly sweet and salty. This southern-inspired latte is finished with rich whipped cream and caramel drizzle.

The Sugar Cookie Latte is a sweet latte infused with the flavor of buttery, sweet and slightly spiced cookie. It is made of rich espresso, white chocolate, milk and topped with whipped cream and sugar sprinkles.

The Hot Chocolate is a comforting, cold-weather classic combined with rich and decadent chocolate, steamed milk and a dollop of whipped cream and chocolate drizzle.

The new holiday menu food items include the Frosted Sugar Cookie, Blueberry Muffin, and Tomato & Feta and Bacon & Gouda Omelet Egg Bites.

Scooter’s Coffee officials said to make the convenient Scooter’s Coffee drive-thru locations and friendly baristas a part of your holiday season routine. Visit their website for locations near you.

Scooter’s Coffee officials indicated visit their website to browse exclusive drinkware, merchandise and a selection of high-quality roast coffee and single-serve cups, including a new Cinnamon Roll flavor.

This year’s sweet Black Friday deal includes 30% off all 12-ounce bags of roast coffee and 12-cound boxes of single serve cups on Nov. 24-26 when using promo code FRIYAY30. The same deal is available on Cyber Monday, Nov. 27, when using promo code CYBER30. Orders over $39 will receive free shipping.

Also, when you visit a Scooter’s Coffee store between Nov. 24 and Dec. 26, receive a $5 bonus gift card for every $25 you spend on gift cards that can be used for in-store purchases.

