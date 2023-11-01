School districts urged to background check employees following recent report

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - School districts in Kansas have been urged to do background checks of all school employees after a recent report found most may lack a recent one.

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach says he and the Office of the Medicaid Inspector General have new recommendations for Kansas school districts as employees may not have regular background checks.

The move comes on the heels of a Medicaid Inspector General interim report that found around 31% of Kansas school employees who provide Medicaid-related services to students do not have background investigations on file.

“Regular background checks are routine for workers in the medical community and in many functions of government,” Steven D. Anderson, Medicaid Inspector General, said. “It is logical that Kansans would want to ensure individuals who work directly with children are properly cleared. It would be inexcusable to allow someone convicted of a serious crime to have unsupervised access to children when a simple criminal history check could have prevented a potential problem.”

AG Kobach noted that Inspector General auditors made the discovery as they conducted a performance audit of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s management of School-Based-Fee-for-Services Medicaid Reimbursements for the state.

The audit sampled 17 random school districts out of 287. There are an estimated 3,731 Medicaid providers who work directly with children statewide. Sample testing found that 31% - 1,157 - of those providers may be working without a background check.

The study also found teachers are only required to undergo one background check. The OMIG survey found three teachers in its sample who had not had a background check since 1997 or 1998.

“It is reasonable to assume that there are teachers in daily contact with students who haven’t had any type of background check in 10-20 years,” the report read.

The report also recommended all districts confirm that all employees - regardless of role - have current background investigations on file and that legislators adopt a law that requires fingerprint-based criminal history background investigations for all school employees on a 5-year cycle.

The interim report was submitted to KDHE Secretary Janet Stanek, Kansas State Department of Education Commissioner Randy Watson and members of the Robert G. (Bob) Bethel Joint Committee on Home and Community-Based Services and KanCare Oversight.

