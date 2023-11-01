Recent report finds average Kansan will earn $58K in 2023

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report has found that the average Kansan will bring home around $58,000 in 2023 as the state’s year-over-year change in annual pay was recorded at 5.8%.

ADP, a nationwide HR solutions company, announced on Wednesday, Nov. 1, that Kansas’s year-over-year change in annual pay was calculated at 5.8% in October with a median annual salary of $58,200 for those who have stayed in their role over the past 12 months.

The announcement comes on the heels of the Nov. 1 release of the ADP National Employment Report’s Pay Insights for October 2023. Nationally, the year-over-year median change in salary was 5.7% - the slowest wage growth since October 2021.

Nationally, ADP found that 113,000 private sector jobs were added.

“No single industry dominated hiring this month, and big post-pandemic pay increases seem to be behind us,” said ADP Chief Economist Nela Richardson. “In all, October’s numbers paint a well-rounded jobs picture. And while the labor market has slowed, it’s still enough to support strong consumer spending.”

ADP noted that the Pay Insights report is a new measure that uniquely captures the salaries of the same cohort of nearly 10 million individuals over a year-long period. It is released in tandem with the ADP National Employment report.

