Nike introduces shoe to help babies learn to walk

The Nike Swoosh 1 was designed to help babies learn to walk.
The Nike Swoosh 1 was designed to help babies learn to walk.(Nike)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Nike has created a shoe that may help some parents teach their young children to walk.

The shoe company is debuting the Nike Swoosh 1, which it said will bring a “kids-first approach” design to the most innovative footwear possible.

Nike said research shows a person’s lifelong gait pattern tends to set in as early as five or six months after they learn to walk. Based on this, Nike said the Swoosh 1 can help promote a baby’s natural foot development and is the first Nike Kids shoe to receive the American Podiatric Medical Association Seal of Acceptance.

The shoe’s Flyknit upper provides 360 degrees of support. The shoe can also bend in all directions, which Nike said helps provide children with the mobility they need to mimic the feeling of walking barefoot. The outsole of the shoe is also grippy for traction and durability to help prevent kids from falling.

The Nike Swoosh 1 will also be released in sizes 3C through 7C.

The shoes can be purchased on Nike’s website.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate a crash in North Topeka on Oct. 30, 2023.
One dead following afternoon collision in North Topeka
Kaylyn Chapman (left) Arionn Smith (right)
2 arrested after woman attempts to run man over when shots fired in E. Topeka
Michael Lester
One arrested in connection to fatal North Topeka collision now dubbed homicide
FILE
Halloween events around Northeast Kansas
Authorities attempt to identify individuals following August incidents

Latest News

Israeli ground forces are attacking Hamas militants and infrastructure in northern Gaza.
Israeli airstrikes level apartments in Gaza refugee camp, as ground troops battle Hamas militants
Nearly 1 year after Mill Creek Oil Spill, water once again flows naturally
Nearly 1 year after Mill Creek Oil Spill, water once again flows naturally
Fork in the Road: Rockin K’s offers a game atmosphere while enjoying great local food
13 News at Six
YWCA celebrates $750K with open house of Day Center