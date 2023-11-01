NexLynx Gallery of Arts to celebrate 13th year in First Friday Art Walk in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - NexLynx Gallery of Arts will celebrate their 13th year participating in the First Friday Art Walk with its 150th exhibit.

NexLynx Gallery of Arts officials said they are located in downtown Topeka and continue to be a proud supporter of the art community with their monthly exhibits and artist receptions. They have showcased hundreds of original photography, paintings, carvings, and sculptures from more than 100 local and regional artists.

NexLynx Gallery of Arts officials indicated that on Friday, Nov. 3, they will celebrate their 13th year participating in the First Friday Art Walk and their 150th exhibit. The celebration is from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Join the NexLynx Gallery staff, artists and friends at 6 p.m. for a toast as owner Lee Ryan thanks the artists and people who have helped them be successful thus far.

According to NexLynx Gallery of Arts officials, the artwork in this celebration, varying in photography, acrylics, mixed media and more, will be from 20 former featured artists and friends; Amy Allen, Ed Balda, Pradeep Bangalore, Tim Bauer, Shelly Bedsaul, Naomi Cashman, Becky Drager, Susie Graber, Vaughn Graber, Dorethy Hancock, Dave Horner, Kristine Luber, Ryan Ogle, Staci Dawn Ogle, Marie Plinsky, Beverly Dodge Radefeld, Margaret Ramberg, Irma Wager, Ye Wang and Diane Wurzer. The exhibit will be up throughout the month of November. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

NexLynx Gallery of Arts officials said over the past 13 years of being a part of the First Friday Art Walk, NexLynx Gallery to date, has had exhibits featuring solo, duo or group artists comprised from over 100 different local or regional artists and five local high schools. The recipient of the 2017 People’s Choice Award as favorite shop, the first-ever project of Zoo animal and artist collaboration, craft beer samplings, giveaways, live music, poetry readings and more.

“Fantastic Gallery space and Lee and Sarah were so gracious! Promoted the show well, gave a beautiful reception and were so supportive of the Arts. More businesses should do what NexLynx does for the Art community” said artist Diane Lawrence.

NexLynx Gallery of Arts officials noted the journey began when they were selected as one of the venues for the ReThink Topeka Exhibition and Art Walk in 2010 and each year thereafter. The ReThink Topeka Exhibition and Art Walk was a movement to spur re-building community awareness through art and cultural events. NexLynx Gallery worked closely with the former Arts Council of Topeka, and now ArtsConnect, to promote art in the community as the must-see downtown art gallery on the Topeka First Friday Art Walk.

