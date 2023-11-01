Moran presses federal leaders on Senate Floor about national security

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Jerry Moran pressed federal leaders on the Senate Floor regarding issues in Israel, Ukraine and along the southern border that surround national security.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says that on Tuesday, Oct. 31, he questioned Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin during an Appropriations Committee hearing. The questions focused on a $106 billion supplemental funding package for Israel, Ukraine and the southern border.

“Congress has a constitutional responsibility to deal with the dollars that should be spent, and I want this committee to treat that in a significant and serious manner,” Sen. Moran said. “I think a markup would be important, but I would certainly indicate changes and input from this committee and from Congress are required. One, to make the package better and two, to make it more amiable toward passage by both the House and the Senate.”

Moran noted that he was disappointed by Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’s absence but will speak with him in the coming weeks. He went on to add that while border control is a national security issue, the administration needs to work with elected representatives to create policy change.

“I am interested in seeing a package pass Congress and signed into law,” Moran said. “But I want to make certain the administration knows that there are many Members of Congress who are serious about the issues of national security at our own borders.”

