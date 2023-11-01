Man convicted of fatal DUI crash near Lawrence sentenced to a decade in prison

By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The man convicted of killing a 70-year-old driver in a DUI collision near Lawrence in 2022 has been sentenced to more than 10 years in prison.

Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez announced on Wednesday, Nov. 1, that Anthony M. Royal, 56, of Lawrence, has been sentenced to 123 months - more than 10 years - in prison for a drunk driving collision that killed a 70-year-old man.

DA Valdez noted that Royal was sentenced by Judge Amy Hanley after he pleaded guilty in August to second-degree murder and driving under the influence of alcohol, his third conviction. His 12-month sentence for the DUI conviction will be served at the same time.

Following his prison sentence, Valdez said Royal has also been ordered to serve 36 months of post-release supervision and will be required to register as a violent offender for 15 years.

“Abuse of alcohol in any context ruins lives and causes human suffering,” Valdez said. “Driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol is risky behavior because it poses an extreme threat to public safety for those who travel on our roadways. My office takes prosecution of these matters very seriously, and we seek to hold offenders accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

The charges stem from an incident that happened near K-10 and Bob Billings Pkwy. on April 8, 2022.

