Lawrence man pleads guilty in connection to domestic violence case

Yusaf A. Austin, 50, of Lawrence, pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated battery, aggravated...
Yusaf A. Austin, 50, of Lawrence, pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated battery, aggravated battery and criminal threat charges related to a domestic violence incident that occurred in May 2021.(Douglas County Sheriff's Office)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man has pleaded guilty in reference to a domestic violence case.

Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez announced on Wednesday, Nov. 1 that Yusaf A. Austin, 50, of Lawrence, pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated battery, aggravated battery and criminal threat charges related to a domestic violence incident that occurred in May 2021.

Douglas County District Attorney’s Office said the charges stem from an incident that occurred in the 100 block of N. Michigan St. where Austin injured a woman who was identified as a member of the household.

“Domestic violence is an underreported crime that can be life-altering for generations,” Valdez said. “Victims and survivors of domestic violence are not alone. Our office is committed to ensuring those affected by domestic violence find safety and justice.”

Douglas County District Attorney’s Office indicated Assistant District Attorney Samantha Foster represented the State of Kansas. The matter was investigated by Lawrence Police Department.

Douglas County District Attorney’s Office said sentencing was set by Judge Sally Pokorny for 9 a.m. on December 15, 2023, at the Douglas County Judicial and Law Enforcement Center.

Austin faces between 17 and 46 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) for the attempted aggravated battery conviction, between 11 and 34 months in the KDOC for the aggravated battery conviction and between 5 and 17 months in the KDOC for the criminal threat conviction.

