KU, K-State crack College Football Playoff Ranking

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Some history was made for the Jayhawks as the college football season is now half over.

In the 10-year history of the College Football Playoff (CFP), Kansas has earned a spot in the CFP’s Top 25 ranking where the Jayhawks are ranked No. 21 and the Wildcats are No. 23. Both teams are bowl eligible and are 6-2 on the season.

Kansas was named the Cheez-It National Team of the Week and Lance Leipold was named the Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week after its upset win over then No. 6 Oklahoma. It was also KU’s first victory over a top 10 team since the Jayhawks defeated No. 5 Virginia Tech in the 2008 Orange Bowl.

Both teams are ranked as well in the AP Top 25 poll, the Jayhawks are No. 22 and Kansas State checks in at No. 25.

