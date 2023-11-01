KU, K-State crack College Football Playoff Ranking

KU K-state football
KU K-state football(WIBW)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Some history was made for the Jayhawks as the college football season is now half over.

In the 10-year history of the College Football Playoff (CFP), Kansas has earned a spot in the CFP’s Top 25 ranking where the Jayhawks are ranked No. 21 and the Wildcats are No. 23. Both teams are bowl eligible and are 6-2 on the season.

Kansas was named the Cheez-It National Team of the Week and Lance Leipold was named the Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week after its upset win over then No. 6 Oklahoma. It was also KU’s first victory over a top 10 team since the Jayhawks defeated No. 5 Virginia Tech in the 2008 Orange Bowl.

Both teams are ranked as well in the AP Top 25 poll, the Jayhawks are No. 22 and Kansas State checks in at No. 25.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate a crash in North Topeka on Oct. 30, 2023.
One dead following afternoon collision in North Topeka
Michael Lester
One arrested in connection to fatal North Topeka collision now dubbed homicide
Kaylyn Chapman (left) Arionn Smith (right)
2 arrested after woman attempts to run man over when shots fired in E. Topeka
FILE
Halloween events around Northeast Kansas
Authorities attempt to identify individuals following August incidents

Latest News

Emporia State men's basketball
Emporia State MBB excited for opportunity to play K-State
Seaman volleyball hoisting first ever state title in Salina defeating St. Thomas Aquinas
Seaman volleyball players excited to have names etched in school history
Seaman's Taylin Stallbaumer hugging head coach Tatiana Schafer after its state championship win
Seaman VB players reflect on first state championship
Washburn Rural's dog pile on Draden Chooncharoen after scoring the game winning goal in State...
Washburn Rural advances to State Semifinal after dramatic overtime win