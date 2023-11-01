KDOT staffing shortage potentially delays snow and ice removal this winter

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans could see delays to getting roads cleared of snow and ice this winter with the Kansas Department of Transportation reportedly struggling to fill positions operating snow plows.

Steve Hale, director of communications for KDOT, says the department is working to get more snow plow operators behind the wheel before winter weather sets in.

“Supervisors and managers who have CDL licenses, we bring them into the mix and do what we can to clear the roads.” he says.

In addition to deploying its own employees, KDOT is also looking to hire more drivers.

“We like to our applicants to have CDL licenses,” he says. “But if not, we will work with them. We will provide training, KDOT will do the training and get them up to speed as soon as we can.”

Moreover, he says resources can be rearranged to help meet needs wherever they arise.

“When a storm moves in, we are able to move drivers from one affected area of the state or the to another one to help to to help the process but sometimes depending on the scope of the storm, that’s not always possible. So we use our resources as best we can to get the roads cleared.

In the meantime he asks the traveling public to be understanding and be safe this winter weather season.

We encourage motorists to look at weather conditions. Look at the forecast. Go to their can drive the KanDrive website and the KanDrive app to see what roads are open and closed and what were the what the icing conditions are on the roadways.”

KanDrive is available on both web and mobile.

Though KDOT is experiencing a staffing shortage for the winter season, the city of Topeka is fully staffed, prepped and ready to go ahead of snow and ice.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.