Investigators search for those behind $18K Manhattan car wash break-in

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Investigators are searching for clues to find those responsible for a break-in at a Manhattan car wash that left the business owner out nearly $18,000.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31, law enforcement officials were called to the 1100 block of Westport Dr. with reports of a burglary.

When first responders arrived, they said they found that Willie’s Car Wash had been broken into overnight and an unknown suspect had taken money and damaged machines and other property.

In total, RCPD noted that the crime cost the business around $17,938.

As of Wednesday, no arrests have been made and no suspect information has been released. Anyone with information about the incident should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

