Investigation closed by Rossville administrators after students allegedly hit with bullwhip

ROSSVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - School administrators say they carried out an investigation into an incident at Rossville High School that community members say involved students being hit with a bullwhip.

Kaw Valley Schools USD 321 Superintendent Kerry Lacock told 13 NEWS that on Friday morning, Oct. 27, the administration at Rossville High School received word about an incident that happened after school on Thursday.

Superintendent Lacock said no injuries were reported as a result of the incident and an investigation was carried out by the school.

“The safety and security of our students is our number 1 concern,” Lacock said. “We work to ensure all of our students will be safe and supported by our school and community.”

At least three community members separately told 13 NEWS that several students were hit with a bullwhip. One said at least two students may have been injured. However, neither the school district nor law enforcement officials could confirm that information.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office said it has not received any calls related to the incident and has not received any request for service from the district. No victims or witnesses have come forward.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that anyone with information to report about this alleged incident or any other crime should report it to 785-251-2200.

13 NEWS has reached out to the Rossville Police Department several times for information but has not received a response. The school district did not comment on any disciplinary action being taken.

