Illusion show to take the stage for K-State’s McCain Performance Series

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Illusion show Champions of Magic will take the stage as part of Kansas State University’s McCain Performance Series.

Kansas State University officials said Champions of Magic is one of the world’s largest touring illusion shows. They will appear at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16 at the K-State McCain Auditorium.

K-State officials said the audience will experience live entertainment like never before with Champions of Magic as they present an evening of illusions and special effects. The Champions of Magic cast presents interactive magic, escape from Houdini’s water torture cell, a prediction that has to be seen to be believed, levitation high above the stage and a finale beyond explanation. The show occurs all around the theatre and features spectacular illusions that can’t be seen anywhere else.

Described by the press as the “Avengers of Magic,” K-State officials said the team of magicians has sold out shows across the globe. The group has been featured on every major U.S. TV network and has racked up over 50 million views online.

K-State officials noted tickets are available online at mccain.k-state.edu or at the ticket office in the McCain lobby from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays. Tickets are also available by phone at 785-532-6428 during the same hours. Kids 17 and younger get 50% off the general price of admission for this show.

For more information, email mccain@k-state.edu.

