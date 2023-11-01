Federal regulators consider ban on chemical known to cause cancer

LENEXA, Kan. (WIBW) - Federal regulators are considering a new ban on a chemical known to cause serious health risks including cancer and reproductive issues.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has announced a proposed ban on all uses of trichloroethylene - an extremely toxic chemical known to cause health risks that include cancer, neurotoxicity and reproductive toxicity.

“Today, EPA is taking a vital step in our efforts to advance President Biden’s Cancer Moonshot and protect people from cancer and other serious health risks,” said EPA Deputy Administrator Janet McCabe. “The science is loud and clear on TCE. It is a dangerous toxic chemical and proposing to ban it will protect families, workers, and communities.”

The EPA noted that TCE is used in cleaning and furniture care products, degreasers, brake cleaners and tire repair sealants. A multitude of safer options are readily available for many.

“For far too long, TCE has left a toxic legacy in communities across America. Today, EPA is taking a major step to protect people from exposure to this cancer-causing chemical,” said Assistant Administrator for the Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention Michal Freedhoff. “Today’s proposal to end these unsafe, unrestricted uses of TCE will prevent future contamination to land and drinking water and deliver the chemical safety protections this nation deserves.”

The Agency indicated that the move, taken under the Toxic Substances Control Act, would protect residents from these risks as a ban is placed on the manufacture, processing or distribution of TCE for all uses. The proposed rule would implement strict worker protections on the limited remaining commercial and industrial uses that would be phased down over a longer period.

“We celebrate the EPA’s proposed ban on all uses of cancer-causing trichloroethylene, we remember the children such as Jimmy Anderson who were killed by corporate pollution, and we dedicate ourselves to cleaning up the air, water, and soil in communities everywhere,” said Senator Ed Markey. “Since Anne and I met in 1980, we have been partners in the effort to clean up Woburn, to get justice for her son, and to save other families from seeing their children fall sick as a result of contamination. Thanks to the advocacy of Anne Anderson and the action of the EPA, the era of corporations using communities like Woburn as dumping grounds for toxic TCE is over.”

The EPA said the move is expected to reduce exposure to cancer and aligns with the Cancer Moonshot, a whole-of-government approach to end cancer as we know it. The proposal also advances the commitment to environmental justice and seeks to address the impacts of underinvestment in communities strained by pollution and environmental hazards.

According to the Agency, the rule would bar most uses of TCE within one year. In this timeframe, most who are likely exposed to TCE would be protected, including workers in many sectors, all consumers and various communities. For the majority of TCE’s uses as a solvent, safer alternatives are readily available.

For limited uses of TCE, like critical Federal Agency uses, battery separators used to make electric vehicle batteries and the manufacture of certain refrigerants, the proposal would provide a longer transition period while requiring strict worker protections to reduce exposures in the near term. These uses are being phased down nationwide while the industry transitions to more climate-friendly refrigerants.

Further, to support cleanup activities at sites of past TCE contamination - superfund sites - the EPA said it has proposed the allowance of essential lab use and proper disposal of TCE wastewater to continue for 50 years - also subject to workplace protections.

Public comments will be accepted on the proposed rule for 45 days after it is posted. To leave a public comment, click HERE.

