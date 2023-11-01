Emporia State soccer earns several MIAA Honors

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - One of the best players in MIAA/Emporia State history takes home a big honor in Mackenzie Dimarco.

Dimarco was unanimously named the MIAA Offensive Player of the Year for the second time in her career and was a First Team selection. This season, she has scored a MIAA-high 16 goals and added three assists for a total of 35 points, which also leads the MIAA. Dimarco led the MIAA in goals, shots, shots on goal, game-winning goals, and points. This season, Dimarco became the MIAA’s new record holder for career goals scored with 77 goals in 84 matches. The previous mark was held by Jada Scott (UCM 2014-18) who scored 67 goals in 96 matches.

According to ESU Athletics, Dimarco has tallied 164 points, which is three shy of the MIAA career record. Her career total of 164 points, 77 goals, 408 shots, 228 shots on goal and 24 game-winning goals are all Emporia State records. Dimarco is also the NCAA Division II active career goals leader with 77 goals.

Hannah Wooolery, the Cair Paravel alum, was named All-MIAA First Team. Woolery has three goals and four assists for ten points on the season. Across her 17 matches played, Woolery played 1353 minutes, the third most for the Hornets this season. Woolery’s four assists this season have increased her Emporia State career record total to 25, which also is tied for fifth-most in MIAA history. In addition to her career assist total, Woolery ranks second in shots and shots on goal and third in points and goals in program history. In her career, she has played and started 81 matches for the Hornets.

Joanie Westcoat was named All-MIAA Second Team, the third consecutive season with an All-MIAA honor. Westcoat has started all 18 matches and played all 1620 minutes in the regular season. She has led the Hornets to five shutouts this season and 12 games allowing one or fewer goals. Westcoat has played 84 matches and made 80 starts and has led the Hornets to 26 shutouts in her career. Westcoat has also recorded 18 assists and four goals in her career. Her 18 assists rank second in program history, highlighted by ten assists in the 2022 season, the second-most in a season in program history.

Abby Bachman was named All-MIAA Honorable Mention. Bachman started and played in 16 matches on the backline for Emporia State and played 1332 minutes this season. This is the second consecutive season receiving honorable mention honors for Bachman, as she received the honor in her freshman season in 2022.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.