First responders host Trunk-or-Treat event in Downtown Topeka celebrate Halloween

First responders and volunteers were lined up and down Kansas Avenue making sure no trick-or-treater’s bag was empty.
By Alex Carter
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - People took to the streets of Downtown Topeka Halloween night donning their costumes for the 7th annual ‘Public Safety Trunk-or-Treat.’

“Well this started several years ago and it was a good way to bring all the community together in one location. It’s a good community outreach program for us. Safe environment for everyone and it’s just a lot of fun and we look forward to it every year,” Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill said.

“Have fun, give them some candy, and watch them enjoy themselves regardless of the weather.”

For people like John Jennsen, Halloween is a family affair.

“We always do a theme every year and this year was my year, so i picked Ghostbusters. She’s Slimer, she’s Jeannine from the animated series, and of course Stay Puft over there,” said Jennsen.

Since he was a kid, Jennsen said his favorite part of the holiday has been the spirit around Halloween.

“I like seeing everybody’s costumes, and it’s the one time a year you can pretend to be somebody else and nobody will question it.”

For current kids like Addy, AKA Corpse Queen, the tangible benefits that come from a night of trick-or-treating are more enjoyable.

“You get candy,” said Addy.

