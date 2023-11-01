‘Christmas Through the Ages’ 200+ tree display begins in Lecompton

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Even though Halloween just ended, the Territorial Capital Museum in Lecompton, Kansas, is ready to invite visitors to celebrate Christmas through the ages and get into the holiday spirit.

The event began on Wednesday, Nov. 1, and will continue until Sunday, Dec. 31.

Christmas Through the Ages has over 200 Christmas trees filled with vintage ornaments and some decorations that are available for viewing Wednesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Territorial Capital Museum located at 640 E. Woodson in Lecompton, Kan.

According to the Lecompton Historical Society’s president, each piece was given to the society by other residents who wanted their keepsakes to be remembered.

”A lot of the trees were donated by individuals who really wanted to save their heritage by putting them in the museum rather than having them sold at a sale, and that is the same way with the ornaments,” said Bahnmaier. “We get a lot of ornaments every year. We are excited because anyone who walks in here is excited, and the adjectives they use to describe it make us even happier.”

Bahnmaier says the display takes about two weeks to prepare, with about 25 people on hand to help put it together. He also suggests that any guests who travel to Lecompton enjoy some shopping in the downtown area and visit Lecompton’s historic museums and restaurants.

For more information, call 785-887-6148. No tickets are needed to enjoy Christmas Through the Ages. A free-will donation can be accepted at the museum.

