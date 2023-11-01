Chiefs’ Winchester recognized for commitment to servicemembers, veterans

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas City Chiefs Long Snapper James Winchester has been recognized by the team for his commitment to the nation’s servicemembers and veterans and is now up for a league-wide award.

The NFL announced on Wednesday, Nov. 1, that the Kansas City Chiefs have nominated Long Snapper James Winchester for the “Salute to Service Award presented by USAA.” The award is presented each year by USAA and the NFL to a member of the league who shows commitment to the military community.

Throughout Winchester’s 9-year NFL career, he has used his position to honor, empower and connect with servicemembers, veterans and their families and has reached out to servicemembers in various ways.

Most recently, the NFL said Winchester visited Whiteman Airforce Base in Oklahoma with former Chiefs Mike Garret and Roger Burnhart. He also participated in the Veterans Community Project to build homes.

During Super Bowls LIV and LVII, the NFL said Winchester helped organize dinners with the team’s former service members, along with other players, to express appreciation for their dedication to the nation.

Since it was created in 2017, the NFL noted that Winchester has supported and been involved in the E3 Foundation, which was formed by former MLB player Adam LaRoche and his wife Jennifer. The organization’s core mission is to support combat veterans.

According to the NFL, Winchester has worked with Curtis King, an executive coordinator at Gideon’s 300 and the E3 Foundation on one of the bi-yearly, multi-day group hunts at the E3 Ranch in Fort Scott. The excursion is meant to help Gideon’s 300 mission to help veterans transition into civilian life.

Along with investments of his own time, the League said Winchester has also recruited teammates to join his efforts to support servicemembers and veterans.

Previous recipients of the award include Ron Rivera, Andrew Beck, Steve Cannon, Dan Quinn, Donnie Edwards and more. However, new in 2023, fans have the chance to vote for their favorite nominee to help decide the award’s three finalists. Fans have until Nov. 30 to cast their vote HERE. Votes are limited to one per day per fan.

Finalists for the award are set to be announced in January and the honoree will be recognized at the NFL Honors awards show before the Super Bowl.

For more information about the Salute to Service award or to see other nominees, click HERE.

