The Big 12 announces conference games through 2027

IRVING, TX. (WIBW) - With the Big 12 expanding to 16 teams in 2024, here’s a look at what opponents Kansas and Kansas State will have.

The Sunflower Showdown will still be featured. Kansas State will face Colorado three times, twice on the road and once at home. One thing to note, the “Farmaggedon” game between the Wildcats and Iowa State will come to an end in 2027 after being a rivalry since 1917.

Kansas State will face BYU for the first time in 2024, Cincinnati and Arizona State. They will face Utah for the first time as a conference foe in 2025 and they will host Arizona in 2026.

As for the Jayhawks, they will host Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes in 2024 with just four home games and five road matches. They will play Arizona State on the road for the first time and host Houston at home for the first time as a conference opponent but did play the Cougars in 2022 where KU won, 48-30.

Our 2024-27 Big 12 opponents 👀 pic.twitter.com/4fP9Eccc74 — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) November 1, 2023

Kansas will have Utah for the first time at home in 2025 and travel to Arizona. They won’t play Colorado again until 2027 but that will be on the road. The Jayhawks will see West Virginia for the next three seasons as well.

As for the 2024 season, KU will host Lindenwood (Aug. 31) and UNLV (Sept. 14) and travel to Illinois (Sept. 7) for non-conference play.

Officials with the conference said the current format will stick to the five home games and four road games and visa versa. Balancing annual travel by distance and time zones as well as maintaining connectivity to rivalries without compromising a balanced rotation for all teams.

“As we look towards the future of this Conference, we are thrilled to introduce the first football scheduling matrix for the new-look Big 12,” said Commissioner Brett Yormark per a release. “I’m grateful to our membership for their support throughout the scheduling process. In this model, competitive balance and student-athlete wellness was prioritized. Rivalries will be protected and new matchups will be introduced – the excitement and parity this Conference is known for will continue for years to come.”

Dates and times will be announced at a later date.

