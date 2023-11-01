Auto products manufacturer to pay $260K after violations of Clean Water Act

By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT
LENEXA, Kan. (WIBW) - A company that manufactures automotive products in El Dorado and Wichita has agreed to pay a nearly $260,000 penalty following alleged violations of the Clean Water Act.

The Environmental Protection Agency says that it has reached a settlement with BG Products Inc. to resolve alleged violations of the Clean Water Act at automotive products manufacturing facilities in Wichita and El Dorado.

“It is critical for facilities that store large amounts of petroleum to develop and implement spill prevention and response plans,” said David Cozad, director of EPA Region 7′s Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Division. “These plans stop costly and destructive oil spills and protect our nation’s water resources.”

The EPA noted that both facilities were found to have more than 1 million gallons of oil storage capacity and failed to develop required plans that explain how BG will prevent and respond to oil spills that have the potential to reach Kansas waters.

The Agency indicated that both facilities are located on or near the Arkansas and Walnut rivers.

Under the terms of the agreement, BG has agreed to pay a $258,978 penalty for the violations. Shortly after the EPA’s inspection, the agency said BG Products submitted the required plans.

