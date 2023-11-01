Affidavit reveals meth involved in Topeka toddler’s shooting death

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - New information has been released about a shooting in which a Topeka toddler was killed that reveals methamphetamine may have been at play during the incident.

The Topeka Police Department released the arresting affidavit of Mariann L. Belair, 24, the woman charged with murder after her 4-year-old was shot in Topeka, which has revealed new details about the incident.

The affidavit filed by Officer Barry Nelson reports that a 911 call was placed at 12:03 p.m. on Oct. 14 in which Belair reported her 3-year-old had possibly been shot at 435 NE Grattan St. Dispatch noted that she had been yelling and screaming and claimed she did not know where the gun had come from.

When first responders arrived, they said they found Belair and her three children. Belair had been holding her daughter, Lawrencia, who had suffered a gunshot wound. Lawrencia was pronounced deceased at 12:39 p.m.

An autopsy was completed and found Lawrencia’s official cause of death to be a gunshot wound that entered her lower right back and exited through her lateral left chest. The round had gone through her descending aorta, liver and stomach and exited through an area where her diaphragm met her ninth rib.

After the shooting, the affidavit stated that Belair told TPD that she called for help and took Lawrencia outside where she was given to first responders. She told police that she picked the gun up from the couch and put it in a center dresser drawer in an adjacent room.

TPD said a search of the home revealed a large amount of blood in the center of the living room. A laptop was found on the floor in front of the couch where Belair reported she had been helping her sister before the shooting. A bullet hole was found in the back left couch cushion with a projectile inside.

Officers noted that a blood trail took them from the living room, through the kitchen, through the back door and around to a white Nissan Altima parked outside the back door. A Sig Sauer P226 9mm handgun was found where Belair claimed she left it. A spent shell casing was found in the chamber indicating the gun failed to fire the round.

Officers also said they found a baggie with less than a gram of methamphetamine and a meth pipe in the same drawer as the gun. A field test was completed which tested positive for the illegal narcotic.

When officers looked closer at the baggie, they said they found what was believed to be human blood.

A search warrant for Belair’s iPhone found that she had been in contact with two different people at the time of the incident, one being her sister, corroborating her story, and the other being an unnamed Facebook user. In the conversation with the Facebook user, officers found messages to indicate illegal activity.

Ring doorbell footage was also found on Belair’s phone which caught the scene from the back door. A gunshot can be heard on the video as well as Belair yelling, “Did you touch that?” twice. She was then seen carrying Lawrencia’s body with another child following her.

“Mariann placed her children in a dangerous situation by leaving the loaded Sig Sauer P226 semi-automatic handgun on the couch where her children had access to it,” the affidavit read. “Based on the blood on the baggie of methamphetamine, the evidence indicated that there was methamphetamine sales and methamphetamine use during the shooting as well.”

As of Nov. 1, Belair remains behind bars on a $1 million bond with her next court appearance set for Jan. 11.

