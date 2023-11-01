$85 million to go to projects for 5 years to improve water access across Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around $85 million will be given out to projects across the Sunflower State to address drought-related issues as legislation signed last session is put to work.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says that on Wednesday, Nov. 1, that the Kansas Water Office announced that $85 million will go to water projects in the Sunflower State over the next five years through the launch of the Technical Assistance Fund Grants and Water Projects Fund Grants programs. Both provide funds for up-front technical aid and on-the-ground actions needed to address water quantity and quality issues statewide.

Gov. Kelly noted that the grants were made possible with the Senate Substitute for House Bill 2302, a bipartisan bill from the 2023 legislative session that increased funds for the State Water Plan Fund and established the two programs.

“Current drought conditions across Kansas have reinforced that strong water infrastructure is essential to growing our economy and preserving our quality of life for future generations,” Kelly said. “These two grant opportunities will provide critical technical assistance and resources to improve our state’s vital water infrastructure.”

Kelly indicated that the Technical Assistance Fund Grants total $5 million each for five years and provide funds for plans, engineers, management and other technical aid to develop water infrastructure projects and to process grant and loan applications. Approved grants will not exceed $1 million.

Meanwhile, the Governor said the Water Projects Fund Grants total $12 million each for five years and provide funds for construction, repairs, maintenance, or replacement of water-related infrastructures and related construction costs. Matching funds for grant or loan applications will be provided as well as payment towards certain loan balances. Approved grants for this program will also not exceed $1 million.

“Access to reliable, clean water supplies is essential to all of our Kansas communities,” Connie Owen, Kansas Water Office Director, said. “These grants can help applicants to identity their water infrastructure needs, navigate application procedures, and obtain funds necessary to providing a safe, secure water supply for their communities.”

Kelly noted that those eligible to apply include municipalities with an approved water conservation plan and special districts related to water organized under state law.

To apply for the Technical Assistance Grant Fund, click HERE.

To apply for the Water Projects Grant Fund, click HERE.

