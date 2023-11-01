$13 million headed to Kansas to connect thousands to electric, water utilities

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than $13 million in federal funds is headed to the Sunflower State to connect thousands of rural residents with reliable electric and water utilities.

U.S. Department of Agriculture Kansas State Director for Rural Development Christy Davis announced on Wednesday, Nov. 1, that $13.35 million in loans and grants has been made available to upgrade water and electrical systems in the Sunflower State.

“USDA Rural Development is working to provide rural communities with the infrastructure they need to succeed,” Davis said.

Davis noted that the projects are part of a larger national announcement that includes 39 other states. The Department has made investments through the Electric Infrastructure Loan and Loan Guarantee Program as well as the Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program.

According to Davis, the funds will help improve and repair water and wastewater treatment and connect homes and businesses in rural areas to reliable sources.

More than $8.9 million has been loaned to Ninnescah Rural Electric in Pratt to help connect 180 Kanans to 184 miles of new or improved electrical lines. The move will provide service across more than 2,134 miles of lines to nearly 4,200 customers in 10 counties in Southcentral Kansas: Pawnee, Stafford, Reno, Edwards, Pratt, Kingman, Kiowa, Comanche, Barber and Harper.

The USDA has also loaned more than $1.8 million and granted more than $2.5 million to Russell Co. Rural Water District No. 3 to complete the replacement of the distribution system and construction of new storage towers. The Department previously provided a $5 million loan and a $2.7 million grant in 2020 for the same project.

