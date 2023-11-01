$10K available for young adults who want to make a difference in Shawnee Co.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around $10,000 is up for grabs for young adults in Shawnee County who want to make a difference in the community.

The Topeka Youth Commission says that with the help of the Topeka Community Foundation, it will now accept applications for Stay785. The annual grant program was created to fund community projects designed and directed by Shawnee County youth.

For the 2023-24 term, TYC noted that Stay785 will provide up to $10,000 in funds to support various projects led by local young adults. The program aims to give younger generations a chance to pursue initiatives that bring their visions for the community to life while also keeping youth involved and attracting more to the area.

“Stay785 is a special opportunity that allows local teenagers and college students to show us how they want to see their community progress,” said Camryn Crawford, Topeka Youth Commission chair. “I’m excited to see what projects young people in Shawnee County come up with this year. I know they’ll make a difference.”

The organization indicated that potential projects could include, but are not limited to, public art, restoration projects, diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, beautification efforts, local events and modernization of attractions.

“The Topeka Community Foundation has been grateful to partner with the Topeka Youth Commission over the years. It is an exciting time to see young leaders serving the community and providing leadership in Topeka and Shawnee County,” said Shane Warta, the community foundation’s Director of Strategic Initiatives. “Through Stay785, we hope to inspire the next generation, as we introduce the work of grantmaking and philanthropy to younger groups and learn about the creative projects that will be brought to life in our community this year.”

TYC noted that those between the ages of 14 and 21 who have support from a local organization can apply for funds to go toward a project to improve the community in some way. Grant awards will be decided by members of the commission based on the quality and strength of each project presented.

