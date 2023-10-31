YWCA celebrates $750K with open house of Day Center

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The YWCA of Northeast Kansas announced an expansion of its services for survivors of violence and human trafficking.

YWCA staff unveiled a collaborative grant through the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office worth nearly $750,000. The funding will allow the YWCA to up services provided at its Day Center.

“It allows us to expand more than double our hours of operation, from 14 to 30 hours a week,” Program Director Becca Spielman explained. “So that’s a big part of it. It also involves a collaborative effort in addressing issues within our community. So, establishing a task force within the community, in which will be able to have better involvement and communication with law enforcement, being able to do more extensive work.”

The YWCA welcomed invited volunteers, donors, and board members to an open house at the Day Center, which serves as a shelter for many survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking around Northeast Kansas.

