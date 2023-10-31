YWCA celebrates $750K with open house of Day Center

The YWCA welcomed invited volunteers, donors, and board members to an open house at the Day...
The YWCA welcomed invited volunteers, donors, and board members to an open house at the Day Center, which serves as a shelter for many survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking around Northeast Kansas.(BRYAN GRABAUSKAS | WIBW)
By Alex Carter and Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The YWCA of Northeast Kansas announced an expansion of its services for survivors of violence and human trafficking.

YWCA staff unveiled a collaborative grant through the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office worth nearly $750,000. The funding will allow the YWCA to up services provided at its Day Center.

“It allows us to expand more than double our hours of operation, from 14 to 30 hours a week,” Program Director Becca Spielman explained. “So that’s a big part of it. It also involves a collaborative effort in addressing issues within our community. So, establishing a task force within the community, in which will be able to have better involvement and communication with law enforcement, being able to do more extensive work.”

The YWCA welcomed invited volunteers, donors, and board members to an open house at the Day Center, which serves as a shelter for many survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking around Northeast Kansas.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate a crash in North Topeka on Oct. 30, 2023.
One dead following afternoon collision in North Topeka
Kaylyn Chapman (left) Arionn Smith (right)
2 arrested after woman attempts to run man over when shots fired in E. Topeka
Authorities attempt to identify individuals following August incidents
FILE
Halloween events around Northeast Kansas
Montanna Luker (left) Leigh Simmons (right)
2 arrested after search warrant finds endangered child, out-of-county warrant

Latest News

Buddy Guy will take the stage as part of the K-State McCain Performance Series in June 2024...
Buddy Guy to be rescheduled to June 2024 as part of KSU McCain Performance Series
Pastor Tobias Schlingensiepen and Mary Madden talk about the Cornerstone Chorale and Brass...
Cornerstone Chorale sets Topeka tour stop to benefit Braided Haven
Governor Laura Kelly released a statement about the closure of the Fort Scott Emergency...
Governor Kelly releases statement on closure of Fort Scott Emergency Department
Angel Romero and Ashley Charest discuss National Philanthropy Day 2023.
National Philanthropy Day recognizes all who give back to their communities