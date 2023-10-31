Water line replacement project progresses as new months-long road closure to begin

SW Central Park Ave. is set to be closed through March 2024 for a service line replacement project.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water main line replacement project on SW 21st St. will progress to a new phase as another street in the Capital City is expected to close for months.

Officials with the City of Topeka say that on Wednesday, Nov. 1, crews will close SW Central Park Ave. near 21st St. to connect a new service line at 821 SW 21st St.

Crews noted that the closure is needed to decommission the 12-foot distribution main along SW 21st St. This is part of the ongoing SW 21st St. water main replacement project being completed in phases between Western Ave. to SW Buchanan St.

During this leg, city officials said Central Park Ave. will be completely closed from SW 21st St. to SW Hampton St. Residents in the area will be able to access driveways by entering on Central Park Ave. from Hampton St.

Crews indicated that the closure is needed to facilitate a service line connection between the new waterline installed on SW 21st and the existing main that runs along Central Park Ave.

The closure is expected to be in place until March 2024.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate a crash in North Topeka on Oct. 30, 2023.
One dead following afternoon collision in North Topeka
Kaylyn Chapman (left) Arionn Smith (right)
2 arrested after woman attempts to run man over when shots fired in E. Topeka
Authorities attempt to identify individuals following August incidents
FILE
Halloween events around Northeast Kansas
Montanna Luker (left) Leigh Simmons (right)
2 arrested after search warrant finds endangered child, out-of-county warrant

Latest News

Lawrence Police Department - FILE
Police attempt to identify man found in tent who later died at Lawrence hospital
Topeka Police investigate a vandalism that included messages of hate on Oct. 31, 2023.
Investigation opened after Topeka home vandalized with messages of hate
FILE
Driver dies, passenger sent to hospital following rollover collision in SW Kansas
Image of the area impacted by the pipeline rupture and subsequent oil discharge into Mill Creek.
Mill Creek recovery and restoration efforts