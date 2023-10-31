United Way’s Christmas Bureau accepting applications two more times this week

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The United Way of Kaw Valley is once again helping families with its annual Christmas Bureau.

The Christmas Bureau is a tradition allowing people in the community to give gifts or holiday meals to individuals and families in need. Applications were accepted again Monday at the Echo Ridge Community Center.

“I’m asking for some household cleaning supplies, things of that nature,” Lori Drescher, one applicant said. “Maybe a candle. When you don’t have a lot of people, it’s really nice to be helped out.”

Applications must be submitted in person at the Echo Ridge Community Center at 2021 SE Market St. Additional windows are coming up Thursday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Anyone wishing to volunteer to help families through the bureau can find information at topekavolunteers.org.

