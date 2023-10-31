Tuesday forecast: A cold Halloween this year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Happy Halloween! Hopefully you have a costume that will keep you warm and/or able to still see with your coat because it will be on the cold side this year unlike last year when highs were in the 70s. We just have to get through a cold night before temperatures start warming up by tomorrow afternoon.

Taking Action:

1 . Trick or treaters will need to bundle up this evening. While it will be breezy during the day, the winds should be at about 10 mph or less after 5pm. Wind chills though will still be in the 20s with a few areas near the Nebraska border in the teens by 8pm.

2. DST ends this weekend: It’s recommended to check the batteries of your smoke detectors and weather radio(s)

A cold front this morning pushes through this morning leading to the next 24 hours being the coldest part of the week. Confidence is high on the overall forecast through the rest of the work week however confidence decreases this weekend into early next week….specifically on temperatures. As of now the current forecast is more of the average of the two models so don’t be surprised if the forecast changes especially Saturday through Monday.

Normal High: 62/Normal Low: 39 (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to around 40°. Winds NW 10-20, gusts around 25 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the mid teens to low 20s. Winds will be light this evening but could increase late out of the south around 5 mph. The record in Topeka is 20° from 1991 so there is a good chance of at least tying it but could even break the record.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Winds S 10-20, gusts around 25 mph.

The warming trend continues to end the week with highs at least in the mid 50s with most spots in the upper 50s to upper 60s. As mentioned above there will be slight cool down this weekend from Friday’s high but how much it cools down remains a question.

A stronger cold front pushes through Monday which may bring the best chance of rain to the area at some point Sunday night through Tuesday but uncertainty exists when. Whenever we do get rain for the next 8 days though, it won’t amount to much and many spots will likely remain dry which is why the rain chance is only for Sunday night and not for early next week in the 8 day, for now.

