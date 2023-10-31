Topeka’s Community Thanksgiving Dinner sees changes for 56th year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Celebrating Halloween is a reminder that Thanksgiving is right around the corner.

Along with it comes the 56th annual Topeka Community Thanksgiving Dinner.

Beth Kensinger, this year’s kitchen coordinator, and organization secretary Tricia Morgan visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details about the event.

The biggest change this year is that the dinner will move from Ag Hall to Exhibition Hall, which is still on the Stormont Vail Events Center grounds. Beth says the move will give the group access to an updated kitchen and more space to serve guests.

To make the meal happen, Tricia said they’re already collecting donations. Bins will be out within the next few days at Topeka’s fire stations. People are invited to donate the usual items to make the meal happen, including canned green beans, canned sweet potatoes, instant mashed potatoes, canned chicken broth, and boxed stuffing mix. Monetary donations make purchase of perishable items - like the turkeys - possible.

Volunteers are the other big need. They are needed from Nov. 20 to 23 for tasks including set up, serving, cleaning, and meal delivery drivers. To sign up, click here.

People who would like to request meal deliveries must do so by 4 p.m. Nov. 17 by calling 785-274-9753. Note: The phone line opens Friday, Nov. 3. your name, address, zip code, and phone number as well as how many meals you are needing.

Topeka Community Thanksgiving Dinner is held Thanksgiving Day. Doors will open around 11:30 a.m. with meal service starting at noon. Beth and Tricia remind people that the meal is for everyone. It was started with the simple purpose that no one should dine alone on Thanksgiving.

