Topeka Police Department identify fatal crash victim in North Topeka

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police Department has identified the person who died in connection to a fatal crash on Monday afternoon in north Topeka.

Topeka Police Department (TPD) officials said the deceased has been identified as Alycia A. Noriega, 33, of Topeka.

TPD officials indicated they were on the scene investigating an injury crash that occurred just before 12:15 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 30. TPD officers responded to an injury vehicle crash involving two vehicles near NW St. John St. and NW Tyler St. One person was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

TPD officials said the person taken to the hospital died as a result of their injuries.

TPD officials noted the investigation remains ongoing.

