Topeka Metro offers free rides for voters to get to polls on Election Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Metro is offering free rides for voters to get to the polls on Election Day.

Topeka Metro officials said as the Nov. 7 election approaches, the Topeka Metropolitan Transit Authority (Topeka Metro) is promoting Ride2Vote, which offers free rides for voters to get to the polls. All fixed routes will be free and paratransit users will be allowed two rides at no cost that day. The MOD (Metro On-Demand) bus is not included in the free promotion because it is a premium service.

“Topeka Metro has consistently provided free transportation annually on Election Day,” said Topeka Metro General Manager Bob Nugent. “There are members of our community who don’t have access to their polling place and that is where we come in--to help them when they may not have a ride to get there.”

Nugent said that the expectation is that passengers know where their voting location is. Bus operators will not be responsible for knowing polling locales.

“We encourage people to contact customer service in advance of voting day if they have questions which route to take,” said Nugent.

Topeka Metro buses operate within the city limits from 5:40 a.m. to 6:40 p.m. on weekdays and 8:15 a.m. to 6:40 p.m. on Saturday. Topeka Metro Customer Service can be reached at 785-783-7000 and the website can be accessed HERE.

