Shawnee Co. Sheriff seeing an uptick in unsheltered warrant holders

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says they recently conducted an operation, with assistance from the Topeka Police Department, checking for individuals among the homeless community with active warrants for their arrest.

Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill says an operation dating back to January of 2022 found 1,892 arrests of individuals who listed their residence as homeless.

“We’ve noticed that there has been an uptick in individuals that list their home address as homeless and we still have to make efforts and find individuals and bring them in front of the court so Chief Wheeles participated with us with the Topeka police department and we had a map of encampment sites. We visited those sites and we ended up finding several individuals that did have warrants,” says Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill.

Sheriff Hill says there are currently 31 sex offenders, 15 violent offenders, and 3 drug offenders reporting their residence as homeless.

328 arrests were part 1 crimes which include all theft, aggravated assault, battery, and arson.

The rest were part 2 crimes including other offenses like drug equipment violations, trespass, and vandalism.

“We’ve done operations off and on but we’re to the point now that the warrants are coming in frequent enough that we’re going to need to keep up with where the homeless camps are and actually find individuals,” says Sheriff Hill.

The City of Topeka continues to seek solutions for the ongoing unsheltered issue, such as a revised camping ordinance banning camping near trails or levy.

“I’m personally open to a lot of solutions that I think a designated camping area where there are some services in place, where we can respond. one of the issues we have since the sheriff’s office has the 911 center, so we get calls for service in the homeless camp my dispatchers can get a GPS coordinate that we can give to responding officers or AMR personnel but there is not a direct root to those locations. I think everybody wants to live in a safe environment without violent people living amongst them. This will probably be a continuing thing that we will have to deal with from the sheriff’s office to find individuals and arrest them on outstanding warrants,” says Sheriff Hill.

