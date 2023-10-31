Salute Our Heroes: Topeka veteran continues his service to the community

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Many veterans continue to make a difference in their communities years after their military service is over. We found one such example at the LULAC Senior Center in Topeka’s Oakland neighborhood.

“He just brings a real sunshine in here and some days people definitely need that” says Kathy Votaw, LULAC Senior Center, Executive Director.

Larry Walters is a Capital City native who spent nearly 30 years of his life working at Topeka’s Goodyear plant. He also served 10 years in the United States Marine Corps. His honored years of services included work in transportation, navigation and artillery in California, Colorado and Virginia.

“I wouldn’t have it any other way. Just because that’s how I was taught” Walters says about his choice to serve in the military. Nowadays Larry comes to LULAC Senior Center for his own enrichment and to encourage others. LULAC leaders says that also makes him a hero.

“I mean, he makes people laugh. He comes in here with a really positive attitude. He’s very upbeat” says Votaw.

It’s the mission of service to others and something bigger than himself that Walters learned in the Marine Corps. It’s something he still lives and practices today.

“It don’t matter if he’s a marine Army Navy Marines, Air Force, or Coast Guard. We’re all the same you know because we’re all fighting for the country” says Walters.

Walters has spent a lot of time volunteering with other organizations in our community over the years. A few years ago he was the ‘volunteer of the year’ for Topeka’s Doorstep program.

