Police attempt to identify man found in tent who later died at Lawrence hospital

By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Police in Lawrence continue to attempt to identify a man they found unresponsive in a tent after an early-morning call who was later pronounced deceased.

The Lawrence Police Department says that around 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31, law enforcement officials were called to Centennial Park at 600 Rockledge Rd. with reports of an unresponsive man.

When first responders arrived, they said they did find an unresponsive adult male in a tent with a faint pulse detected, however, the man was cold to the touch.

Medics on the scene said they were able to get the man to a nearby hospital, however, he was later pronounced deceased by medical professionals.

Investigators at the scene also said they did not find any immediate signs of foul play or trauma. The man also did not have any form of identification on him.

LPD said it continues to work with the community to confirm the man’s identity in an attempt to notify his family of his passing. The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

