One arrested in connection to fatal North Topeka collision now dubbed homicide

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man has been arrested in connection to a fatal collision in North Topeka that took the life of a 33-year-old woman and is now being called a homicide.

The Topeka Police Department says that on Tuesday, Oct. 31, an arrest was made in connection to a fatal collision earlier in the week in North Topeka.

As a result of the investigation, Michael S. Lester, 38, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Murder in the first degree - in the commission of a felony

Flee or attempt to elude LEO by engaging in reckless driving

Reckless driving

Failure to wear a seatbelt

Speeding

Driving on the left side of the roadway

Driving on the left in a no-passing zone

Failure to stop at a stop sign

Driving while license suspended

Failure to stop at an accident - known to result in death

Earlier in the day, TPD said the victim had been identified as Alycia A. Noriega, 33, of Topeka.

Around noon on Monday, TPD said officers saw the vehicle Lester had been driving make multiple traffic violations near NE Seward and NE Golden Ave. A traffic stop was attempted, however, Lester allegedly sped away.

TPD said it did not pursue Lester, but officers did remain in the area and around 12:15 p.m. on Monday responded to the collision between Lester’s vehicle and Noriega’s near NW St. John and NW Tyler St.

Noriega was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, however, later that day she was pronounced deceased by medical professionals.

As first responders attended to Noriega, officers at the scene told 13 NEWS that Lester had run into a nearby wooded area. A Kansas Highway Patrol helicopter was brought in to help aid in Lester’s search but had been unsuccessful in finding him on Monday afternoon.

WIBW records indicate that Lester was previously arrested in Aug. 2017 following another chase with law enforcement officials. He also attempted to run from officials in this incident.

TPD noted that this brings the Capital City’s total number of homicides in 2023 up to 33.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to TPD at 785-368-9400 or the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

