Nearly 1 year after Mill Creek Oil Spill, water once again flows naturally

LENEXA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly a year after 14,000 barrels of oil were spilled into Mill Creek following a rupture in the Keystone pipeline near the City of Washington, water is once again naturally flowing downstream.

The Environmental Protection Agency announced on Tuesday, Oct. 31, that Mill Creek, is once again flowing naturally nearly a year after it was impacted by an oil spill near the City of Washington in December 2022. The removal of oil was completed during a final visual inspection of the creek on Friday, Oct. 13.

The EPA noted that oil recovery within Mill Creek is complete while flow and water levels have been returned to natural conditions. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will continue to inspect and monitor the riparian restoration for the next 5 years or until monitoring is no longer needed.

On-scene coordinators were sent to the scene after the initial National Response Center report was made on Dec. 8, 2022, to oversee operations. During the bulk oil recovery phase, operations were performed around the clock. This phase was completed on Jan. 29.

After construction and engineering projects, the EPA said response personnel were able to access submerged oil impacts in the creek. Oil recovery in the creek continued until May 11, when crews shifted their focus to stream restoration.

The cause of the spill that released 14,000 barrels of oil into Mill Creek was found to be a rupture in the Keystone Pipeline that had been caused by bending stress and a weld flaw.

Staff said they worked more than 6,00 hours and took more than 83 trips to the scene. Personnel from Regions 3, 5 and 6 also supported Region 7, along with staff from the U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Strike Team.

In total, more than 54 million gallons of contaminated surface water were treated and released back into the creek. More than 650,000 gallons of oil were recovered, including oil still in the pipeline after the rupture. About 200,000 tons of oil-impacted soil, sediment and debris were taken from the site for disposal.

