National Philanthropy Day recognizes all who give back to their communities

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - National Philanthropy Day is Thursday, Nov. 2. The day recognizes all the people who give back to our communities.

Ashley Charest with the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library Foundation and Angel Romero with United Way of Kaw Valley are both part of the Topeka Association of Fundraising Professionals. They visited Eye on NE Kansas to share how their organization will celebrate the generosity of individuals and organizations around northeast Kansas.

Both say people who give of their time, money and resources are vital to many of the programs offered at area non-profits.

The Assoc. of Fundraising Professionals will hold its National Philanthropy Day 2023 luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2 at Topeka Country Club. They will honoring Roger & Joanie Underwood, Judy Corzine, Douglas Co. Community Fdn., and Reser’s Fine Foods for their philanthropic contributions.

