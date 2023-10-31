Minor arrested after three men attacked, criminally restrained in Manhattan

By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A minor in Manhattan has been arrested after they were accused of beating three men and criminally restraining them.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 9:50 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 30, law enforcement officials were called to the 800 block of Walters Dr. in Manhattan with reports of a disturbance.

When first responders arrived, they said they found three adult men, ages 55, 40, and 18, who all reported a minor that they knew had beaten them and attempted to criminally restrain them.

RCPD noted that the juvenile suspect was arrested and taken to the Junction City Juvenile Detention Facility on battery and aggravated criminal restraint. As the suspect is a juvenile, law enforcement officials said they will not release any further information.

