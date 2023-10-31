Mayor, city manager, police chief discuss new camping ordinance

From left, Topeka Police Chief Bryan Wheeles, Mayor Mike Padilla and interim City Manager...
From left, Topeka Police Chief Bryan Wheeles, Mayor Mike Padilla and interim City Manager Richard Nienstedt spoke about the new “camping ordinance” which will begin Nov. 17 in the capital city during a press conference Tuesday morning at the Law Enforcement Center, 320 S. Kansas Ave.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Oct. 31, 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new camping ordinance set to take effect in November in the capital city was at the center of discussion during Tuesday morning’s Mayor and City Manager monthly press conference.

Mayor Mike Padilla, interim City Manager Richard Nienstedt and Police Chief Bryan Wheeles all spoke about the new “camping ordinance,” which will begin Nov. 17.

The ordinance includes details on where camping will be allowed in the city of Topeka. According to the ordinance, camping must be 500 feet from public trails and 50 feet from a sidewalk.

The Topeka Police Department and Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office will work together to enforce the new ordinance, Padilla noted.

Nienstedt said a goal of various entities in the city is to help homeless people find housing and work.

Wheeles said police officers already are given the task of enforcing city ordinances and that will continue with the new initiative that focuses on camping in the city of Topeka.

