Lebo’s Caleb Durst reflects on 1A Cross Country title

LEBO, Kan. (WIBW) - Wolves junior Caleb Durst overcame a stress fracture just a couple of days into the school year and now he’s a state champion.

Durst has qualified all three years in the state tournament, finishing 27th as a freshman and fifth last year. He finished with at 16:29.9, three seconds ahead of the second place finisher.

He wrote down a goal before the school year began that he wanted to win that state championship but overcame adversity when that stress fracture happened.

““It took a lot of time,” Amanda Durst (Caleb’s Mom and Cross Country coach) said. “We had to alter training plan for three weeks. He had to swim just to try to maintain his aerobic fitness and he did that and got back on his feet and the first few weeks were painful and slow. He eventually regained his fitness level and that’s really when we saw times where we wanted them to be and kind of when we had a glimmer of hope and that it was going to turn out alright in the end and it did.”

Caleb explained how the race played out and when he knew he could pull it off.

“The first mile, a couple of guys went out really fast and it was pretty quick for me,” Caleb said. “I tried to hang on to them for as long as I could and after Blake Yoder (second place finisher) pulled away, I went with him and he slowed the pace down a little bit and I knew I was going to be able to stick with him. I never knew that I could take the race until the last 50 meters of the race when I knew I had him.”

Now that he’s a state champion for the first time, it’s time to go defend it his senior season.

“This is what the season comes down to, this is the state championship and I just have to do it,” Caleb said. “I was really tired but I was really happy and I could hardly believe that I had won with the entire season and that was my goal and I reached it so.”

“It just took a little bit like he did it, I can’t believe he actually did it and he just came over to me and gave me a big hug and it was a cool moment,” Amanda said.

“I had actually run down the hill myself to get an advantage point to see the finish and I was right at the last curve as he ran into the shoot... I knew that curve, it was going to be his speed to carry him through and I was confident at that point and he had a really strong kick at the end of the race and put his head down and I knew he was going to win so it was pretty fun,” she added.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.