Lebo volleyball accomplished what they expected to do

LEBO, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s hard to win one championship in any sport, but to go back-to-back is a special feat, and the Wolves did just that.

Lebo finished its season at 40-3 and beat its arch rivals in Hanover in the State Championship on Saturday. In fact, that’s the second straight year they’ve done that too.

The team says they were confident they could accomplish that feat and they’re a very tight knit group. They had an expectations and goal at the beginning of the year to win it all and ultimately did it.

It was a memorable moment for everyone involved and they wouldn’t want it any other way.

”It’s really good, especially having both and being able to play our season to it’s full potential all four years has been really good,” senior Audrey Peek said.

She went on to add that they were more excited about this title than last year to have a repeat and everyone agrees.

“I think it’s something I’ll remember for the rest of my life,” Senior Katie Ott said. “It’s really cool because we get to bring it to our community and we have a lot of people that a lot of little girls that look up to us and it’s just cool to bring it back to this community supported us through and through.”

“I’m just so happy for them, I know the work that they put into things, people come to matches and get to see a small portion of the work that you do and for them to get rewarded for the time and effort that they put in is, I’m just so happy for them,” Head coach Gina Peek said.

To accomplish that feat of a repeat, they know it’s something not to take lightly.

“My parents have been really good about making sure that we’re grateful what we get and the opportunities we get and making sure that we know that this isn’t a chance everybody gets and everybody only gets four years to get it done and we’re all extra grateful and realize how rare it is,” Audrey Peek said.

“It was definitely special to win it with this team,” Ott said. “We’ve been playing volleyball together since 5th grade and Coach Peek has taught me pretty much everything I know about volleyball so it’s really special to win it together and I feel like our relationship as a team had grown over the years especially this last year and we were celebrating each other hard throughout that whole match.”

The Wolves have won 40 matches or more in the last several years and 13 Sports asked, what’s the secret ingredient?

“I just think to continue to do the recipe in checking what the goals are every year and do my part as far as what I need to do to develop research and try to what I can do as a coach. You have to have great support, players, coaches, great schedule, there’s a lot that goes into it but we’re going to try every year,” Gina Peek said.

Plus, it’s been special for both Audrey and her Mom to share the court together, especially bringing home some hardware.

“I have three daughters and it was always something that I looked forward to as they grew up,” Gina said. “Volleyball is something that I love dearly and while I was going ot handle it, it would’ve broke my heart if they didn’t love volleyball and they have all enjoyed playing it and its just been great.”

They expressed their gratitude and thanks to the community for their constant support.

