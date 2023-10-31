Kansas parents urged to check for registered offenders before trick-or-treating

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Law enforcement officials around the Sunflower State have urged parents to check neighborhoods where their families plan to trick-or-treat for registered offenders through statewide and localized tools.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has warned parents that the Kansas Offender Registration Act does not prevent registered offenders from participating in any Halloween activity unless specifically barred by parole or probation requirements. Most offenders are allowed to pass out candy, decorate their houses, wear costumes and attend any festival, party or parade.

However, the KBI noted that schools, churches, malls and other private properties could have their own stipulations about restricting offender participation. Parents can also check for registered offenders where their families plan to trick-or-treat before they head out on Halloween night.

The KBI Registered Offender website allows the public to search within 3 miles of a specific address for registered sex offenders, drug offenders and other violent offenders. Searches can also be done by name, zip code and county.

The Bureau noted that Kansans can also sign up to receive alerts if a registered offender moves into their community through the offender registry.

Currently, the KBI said there are more than 26,300 offenders registered in the Sunflower State. They live and work in nearly every community.

Meanwhile, communities have taken matters into their own hands and localized registries. The Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office said it also has the ability to provide real-time alerts to the public for registered offenders through its OffenderWatch program.

Currently, the Sheriff’s Office said there are more than 150 registered sex offenders within the county. Parents should be aware of where these offenders live to ensure children have the safest trick-or-treating experience possible.

The Sheriff’s Office has encouraged residents to check addresses where they plan to spend time and sign up for alerts. The local alerts are in real-time and are sent out via email as soon as a new offender has registered with the Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement officials said knowledge is power and knowing where a registered offender lives can help parents make safer decisions when trick or treating.

The KBI also offered the following tips for Halloween safety:

An adult should accompany children at all times, especially if trick-or-treating at an unknown address.

Children should not enter the homes or structures of those they do not know.

Teens and older children should stay in groups and check in with an adult frequently.

If families are out after dark, carry flashlights and wear reflective clothing.

Ensure candy is in its original packaging before children are allowed to eat it.

To visit the Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office OffenderWatch Program, click HERE.

To visit the KBI Offender Registry, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.